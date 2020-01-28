California Public Employees Retirement System Has $381.87 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,207,849 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 943,466 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Oracle worth $381,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average is $54.88. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.