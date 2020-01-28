California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Broadcom worth $290,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 55.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $309.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $250.09 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.66 and its 200 day moving average is $296.77. The company has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

