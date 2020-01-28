California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,426 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of salesforce.com worth $333,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,078,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,325 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,270,000. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $371,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $197.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $14,056,128.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 433,514 shares of company stock valued at $71,953,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $180.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.90, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

