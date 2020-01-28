Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,082,226 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,439 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Abbott Laboratories worth $354,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $52,476,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8,771.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 569,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 563,368 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 38.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,695,340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $141,849,000 after acquiring an additional 474,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4,460.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,531 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after acquiring an additional 441,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.86. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

