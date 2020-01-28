Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Increased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $22,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP opened at $175.74 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $133.76 and a one year high of $179.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.55 and its 200-day moving average is $166.79. The company has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.70.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

