Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 1,622 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of United Technologies worth $72,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in United Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $113.77 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.50.

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

In related news, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at $14,152,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

