Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 960,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,247 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.8% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $87,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 283,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

