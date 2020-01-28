Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,920 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.97% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $104,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MA Private Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,012,000 after acquiring an additional 65,235 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $108.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.75 and a 1-year high of $110.33.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

