Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

