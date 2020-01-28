Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 233 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,605,000 after purchasing an additional 612,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after acquiring an additional 473,574 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 902,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,389,000 after acquiring an additional 402,821 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,616,000. Finally, Broadmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,675,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $163.52 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.93.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

