Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Europe ETF worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 39,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Barings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 159.7% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 482,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,274,000 after buying an additional 296,867 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $1,526,000.

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.36. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $47.42.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

