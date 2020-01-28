iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Position Cut by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.45% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 3,097.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $134.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.47. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1 year low of $110.33 and a 1 year high of $137.62.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

