Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 721 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF comprises about 0.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HEZU. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,340,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of HEZU stock opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $32.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average is $30.99.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1245 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

