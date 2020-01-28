Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.94. Intel has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Intel announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

