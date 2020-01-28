UBS Group Cuts VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $93.00

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VFC. Barclays began coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. VF currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.67.

VFC stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. VF has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VF will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other VF news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 825.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,562,000 after buying an additional 1,220,833 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter worth $23,333,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 317.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,870,000 after buying an additional 235,641 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 1,243.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,450,000 after buying an additional 202,293 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth $16,623,000.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

