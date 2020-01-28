Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $130.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Travelers Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.14.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $133.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.33. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $123.61 and a 12-month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

