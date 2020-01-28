Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $50.62 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,846 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF accounts for 6.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 1.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $50,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

CWB opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.93. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.14 and a 52 week high of $58.14.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

