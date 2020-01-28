iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 129.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,633,000 after purchasing an additional 218,155 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 216,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,719,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 161,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 126,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $189.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.05. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $194.89.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

