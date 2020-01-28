UBS Group Boosts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $75.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intel from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.48.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $65.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Intel’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,066. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Intel by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 521,534 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.