Argus Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $205.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target increased by Argus from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.30.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $178.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.24 and its 200-day moving average is $171.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 15,152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $290,351,000 after buying an additional 1,780,761 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,113,000 after buying an additional 1,253,490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 11,155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $80,215,000 after buying an additional 490,818 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 554,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $89,883,000 after buying an additional 454,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

