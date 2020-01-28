Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.30.

Shares of UNP opened at $178.47 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.24 and its 200 day moving average is $171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15,152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,761 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,490 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11,155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $80,215,000 after purchasing an additional 490,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 554,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $89,883,000 after purchasing an additional 454,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

