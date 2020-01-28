Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $692.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $619.62.

Shares of ISRG opened at $567.50 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $455.15 and a 1 year high of $616.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.94. The firm has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195 shares in the company, valued at $114,002.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,798 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,670. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 62.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

