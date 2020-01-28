John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.21. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $217.85 million for the quarter.

Shares of JBSS opened at $84.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $984.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.90. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, VP Howard Brandeisky sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $174,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 4,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $429,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,123. 22.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

