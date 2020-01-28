Dover (DOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Dover (NYSE:DOV) is scheduled to be issuing its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $115.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Dover has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $120.04.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,756 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. ValuEngine lowered Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.11.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

