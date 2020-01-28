Franklin Resources (BEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Franklin Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

NYSE:BEN opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEN. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.64.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.