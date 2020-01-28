TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (TOELY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TOELY opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $58.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Separately, Mizuho raised TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

