Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €42.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €42.50 ($49.42) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PHIA. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €49.50 ($57.56) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.20 ($51.40) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €46.82 ($54.44).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

