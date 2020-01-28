zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €52.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €52.00 ($60.47) target price from stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential downside of 26.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZO1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €98.13 ($114.10).

ZO1 opened at €70.90 ($82.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.31. zooplus has a 52-week low of €72.90 ($84.77) and a 52-week high of €126.80 ($147.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $547.32 million and a PE ratio of -71.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €81.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €102.43.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

