Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €63.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €63.00 ($73.26) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €73.79 ($85.80).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €62.08 ($72.19) on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 1 year high of €97.92 ($113.86). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €66.02 and its 200 day moving average price is €66.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

