Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €23.00 Price Target for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €23.00 ($26.74) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of WAC stock opened at €14.62 ($17.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.61. Wacker Neuson has a 52 week low of €14.12 ($16.42) and a 52 week high of €25.58 ($29.74).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

