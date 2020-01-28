Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Varta (ETR:VAR1) has been given a €54.00 ($62.79) price target by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 31.47% from the stock’s previous close.

VAR1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Varta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Varta stock opened at €78.80 ($91.63) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. Varta has a twelve month low of €29.50 ($34.30) and a twelve month high of €128.00 ($148.84). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €105.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €90.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 119.39.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

