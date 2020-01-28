Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €128.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) has been given a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 39.16% from the company’s previous close.

SRT3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €184.00 ($213.95) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €164.33 ($191.09).

Sartorius stock opened at €210.40 ($244.65) on Tuesday. Sartorius has a 52-week low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 52-week high of €124.70 ($145.00). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €199.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €183.16.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

