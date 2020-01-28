F5 Networks’ (FFIV) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FFIV. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.57.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $132.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $121.36 and a 52-week high of $173.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,773.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $33,880.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $353,444.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,960. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 22.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 13,788.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

