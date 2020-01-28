Powell Industries (POWL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $517.47 million, a P/E ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sidoti downgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Powell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

