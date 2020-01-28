Lancaster Colony (LANC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.31 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $162.90 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony has a fifty-two week low of $133.77 and a fifty-two week high of $165.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LANC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. CL King started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

