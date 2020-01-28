Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €13.00 ($15.12) target price from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 4.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.23 ($20.03).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €13.66 ($15.88) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 52-week high of €23.66 ($27.51). The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €15.89 and a 200-day moving average of €15.36.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

