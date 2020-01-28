Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €13.00 ($15.12) target price from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 4.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.23 ($20.03).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €13.66 ($15.88) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 52-week high of €23.66 ($27.51). The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €15.89 and a 200-day moving average of €15.36.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

