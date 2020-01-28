BP (BP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BP (NYSE:BP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect BP to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. On average, analysts expect BP to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BP opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. BP has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

