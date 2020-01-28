GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €34.00 ($39.53) price target from Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on G1A. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Independent Research set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.71 ($31.06).

G1A opened at €27.88 ($32.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a one year high of €30.32 ($35.26). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €26.44.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

