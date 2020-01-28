Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 35,362 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,156,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 35,362 shares during the period. Brinker International accounts for about 1.0% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 3.09% of Brinker International worth $48,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Brinker International by 117.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 505.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 48,525.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter worth $159,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of EAT opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.24. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.89.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.16 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

