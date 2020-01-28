Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 521,361 Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 521,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,963,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 2.86% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 19,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $753,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW opened at $67.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.91. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $55.97 and a 52-week high of $70.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2472 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

