Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $35.37 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $35,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MS. Piper Sandler downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.31. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

