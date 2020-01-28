First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.
Shares of FHB stock opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $29.47.
First Hawaiian Company Profile
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.
See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.