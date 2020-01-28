First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $29.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 8.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth approximately $12,127,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

