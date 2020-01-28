DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth $26,579,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,753.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 825,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 780,599 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth $5,810,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 662,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 487,008 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth $3,344,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

