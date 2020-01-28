DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.
Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.
DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.