CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CECE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $268.18 million, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $85.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.53 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 102.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 3,401.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

