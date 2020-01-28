Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHEF. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.22. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.42 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 879.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

