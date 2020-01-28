ValuEngine Downgrades AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) to Sell

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

ABBV opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

