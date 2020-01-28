ValuEngine Upgrades Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to “Hold”

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 target price on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

NYSE:BDN opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $87,210.00. Also, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 10,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $156,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,454,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,818 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,406.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,838 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,189,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after buying an additional 79,829 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $241,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

