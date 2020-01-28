Copa (NYSE:CPA) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CPA. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

CPA opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. Copa has a 1 year low of $77.57 and a 1 year high of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $708.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.59 million. Copa had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Copa will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 558.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

