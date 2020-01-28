Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.83.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $283.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.59. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Anthem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in Anthem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Anthem by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Forescout Technologies Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine
Forescout Technologies Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine
First Hawaiian Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine
First Hawaiian Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine
DiamondRock Hospitality Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine
DiamondRock Hospitality Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine
CECO Environmental Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
CECO Environmental Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Broadcom Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold
Broadcom Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold
Chefs’ Warehouse Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine
Chefs’ Warehouse Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report