Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.83.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $283.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.59. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Anthem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in Anthem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Anthem by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

