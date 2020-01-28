Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSTR. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $281.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 19.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,827.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $747,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

